OOPS! When Virat Kohli’s seniors played this HILARIOUS prank on him

MUMBAI: Our cricketers have a crazy fan following. While their professional lives keep them in the spotlight, fans are also curious to know about their personal lives. Speaking of which, captain Virat Kohli, who is regarded as one of the best contemporary batsmen in the world, enjoys an impressive fan following.

For all the fans of the cricketer, here’s an interesting story. It is believed by many that the first day, be it at college or at the office, or anywhere, is always special. Whether good or bad, people tend to remember their first days. Talking about Virat Kohli, something interesting happened on his first day in the Indian dressing room. Read to know more.

Well, according to reports, ‘on his first day in the Indian dressing room, he was approached by some senior players and said it was customary for any debutant to touch the feet of Sachin Tendulkar, he fell for it and went to offer his obeisance when the legendary cricketer told him that the others had played a prank on him.’

On the personal front, Virat Kohli is married to actress Anushka Sharma. After dating for a long time, the power couple tied the knot in Italy on 11 December 2017. The two are now parents to a baby girl. Virat and Anushka welcomed their baby girl, Vamika, on 11 January 2021.

