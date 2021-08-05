OUCH! Did you know? Watching an episode of Comedy Nights With Kapil had once cost Virat Kohli Rs 3 lakhs

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular comedians in B-town.

The comedian-actor’s wholesome and family entertainer shows like Comedy Nights With Kapil or The Kapil Sharma Show are the reason why he enjoys such massive popularity. Audiences love to watch Kapil’s show after an exhausting day at work. It helps them rewind have some moments of pure laughter.

ALSO READ: Must read! Virat Kohli reveals that this quality of his impressed Anushka Sharma at their first meeting

Many celebrities, starting from the world of sports to films to music, grace the show. Similarly, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli too had once graced the show back in 2015. It was then when the cricketer had shared a funny incident where he revealed that watching an episode of Comedy Nights With Kapil (CNWK) had once cost him Rs 3 lakhs!

The cricketer revealed that not only he but the entire Indian cricket team loves to watch Kapil’s show. Sharing how while on a Sri Lanka tour he had to cough up Rs 3 lakhs for a single episode of CNWK, Virat revealed, “We were waiting at the airport. I was getting very bored at that time. I thought let’s see something on mobile. It was too late, there was some problem with the bags. I didn’t know, the wifi at the airport wasn’t on. So I switched to my India’s 3G cellular network. And for about one hour I watched Comedy Nights on international roaming.” It was only when Virat’s brother called him and informed him that the roaming charges have cost him Rs 3 lakhs in phone bills that the cricketer realised what he has done. When Virat shared this amusing incident, everyone burst out laughing on the show.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Hilarious! THIS Bollywood actor had once pulled RCB's skipper Virat Kohli's legs by conducting the latter's ‘Swayamvar’ amid IPL 7

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODBUBBLE