Ranveer Singh all hearts for THIS ‘then and now’ video of Hardik Pandya

MUMBAI: Cricketer Hardik Pandya’s latest social media post has won the heart of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.

Hardik, who has 16m followers on Instagram, is an active social media user. To treat his fans, he regularly shares glimpses from his personal and professional lives.

Ahead of IPL 2021 auction, the all-rounder, who has worked hard to create a path for himself in the cricket world, shared a video featuring glimpses from various phases of his career. It also sees a throwback interview of young Hardik who dreamt of representing India.

The cricketer captioned his post as, “Don’t ever underestimate the power of your dreams. Blessed and grateful #IPLAuction always reminds me of just how far we’ve come”

The post has won Ranveer Singh’s heart. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of the film 83, left many heart emoticons on the comment section.

On the other hand, Hardik’s elder brother and cricketer Krunal Pandya wrote, “Love you brother” followed by a love emoji.

Netizens too are all praises for him. We came across comments such as ‘What a journey. As an individual, you are on another level man. Stay same always’, ‘You are my motivation’, ‘Inspiring man’, among others.

Check out Hardik’s video here:

