Rohit Sharma celebrates ‘five years of affection’ with better half Ritika Sajdeh; SEE PICTURES   

MUMBAI: To mark their special occasion, Rohit Sharma has penned down a sweet note for his better half Ritika Sajdeh.

The cricketer tied the knot with Ritika on 13 December 2015.

On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Rohit took to his social media page and shared a series of lovely pictures with his wife.

Alongside the pictures, he beautifully wrote that they plan to be together till the end. “5 yrs of affection and we plan to stay not out till the end,” read his caption.

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh are one of the most popular and lovely couples. They are blessed with a daughter, born in December 2018. Rohit is pretty active on social media. In addition to pictures from his work life, he often shares pictures with his family. Along with his latest Instagram post, check out some other pictures of the couple too.

