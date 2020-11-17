Sachin Tendulkar THANKS his friends Brian Lara and Chris Gayle for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar took to his social media handle to thank West Indies Cricket Board and his friends Brian Lara and Chris Gayle for presenting him with a beautiful gift. It’s a steel drum and he loved it a lot.

Taking to his Instagram account, the legendary cricketer, who retired seven years ago, shared a video wherein he spoke about the special gift.

In the caption, he wrote, “A gift from West Indies Cricket Board & my friends Brian Lara & Chris Gayle.”

Further, thanking everyone, he added, “On this day 7 years ago, @windiescricket and my friends @brianlaraofficial & @chrisgayle333 presented me with this beautiful steel drum.

I will always be grateful for such a wonderful gift and thank them for their love and respect.

Thank you once again.”

Recently, in a video, Sachin and Brian were seen bonding over golf. He had also shared a couple of pictures and mentioned how much he enjoyed his company. “Perfect day and perfect company! Our smile says it all!” he wrote.

