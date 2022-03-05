So Hot! PV Sindhu looks WOW in black Lehenga; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and gorgeous sports stars, PV Sindhu has been setting major fashion goals with her videos and pictures on Instagram. Her fashionable looks are a treat for the eyes, and she has yet again shared a video from her fashion shoot that has won over the hearts of the netizens.

Taking to the photo-sharing application Instagram, PV Sindhu has shared a video where her fashion game is on point. She can be seen prettily wrapped in a black lehenge, looking gorgeous. She is indeed one of the most fashionable athletes. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Be your own type of beauty #liveinthemoment #goodvibes #beinthemoment #” A social media user wrote, “U look like Deepika… looking awesome” while another complimented her saying, “Beautiful as always sindhu mam.”

PV Sindhu has a whopping 3.1 million followers on the platform. She often shares updates about her whereabouts. Recently, she took to the platform and treated fans with a stylish picture of her. The post comprises a few more pictures of her flaunting her medal. She wrote, “A medal at the end of an excruciating campaign is always special. This could have gone the distance. Looking forward to the next. Thank you everyone for your support

Special thanks to @vidhichaudhary (SAI coach) for coaching me , many more to come sir

Followed by the hashtags #asianchampionships2022 #bronze # #manymoretogo #

