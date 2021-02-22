These perfect FAMILY PORTRAITS of sports stars are not to be missed

MUMBAI: Photographs are certainly one of the greatest ways to preserve memories. While we love walking down the memory lane, it is the pictures that instantly light up our faces. We love freezing moments, aren’t we? Time and again, we have seen sports stars sharing their family portraits on social media.

Needless to say, their happy and perfect family pictures spread happiness and positivity. It also promotes family bonding. Be it on birthdays or on some special occasions, the celebs make sure to treat fans with their delightful family pictures.

So, here we have compiled five family pictures of five famous sports stars. Check out.

1 Hardik Pandya: The cricketer is married to actress Natasa Stankovic. They are blessed with a son, and Hardik regularly shares pictures with his family. Check out his recent snap with Natasa and Agastya.

2 Gautam Gambhir: Gautam and Natasha are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. The two tied the knot in 2011 and since then, they have been giving major relationship goals to their fans and followers. They are parents to two daughters -- Aazeen and Anaiza. Check out a lovely family portrait from their travel diaries.

3 Sania Mirza: Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in 2010. The couple is blessed with a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. Check out a beautiful picture of the trio.

4 Ravichandran Ashwin: He is married to his childhood friend Prithi. They have two daughters. Here is a lovely family picture which you can’t miss.

5 Geeta Phogat: She is married to fellow wrestler Pawan Kumar. The couple has a son. Geeta often shares family portraits on Instagram. Check out one of their pictures here.

