What! Sania Mirza tells Shah Rukh Khan why she married Shoaib Malik in a viral throwback video

MUMBAI : Recently, Shoaib Malik shocked everyone when he shared the news of his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. On January 20, Shoaib Malik posted pictures from their wedding ceremony on social media and left everyone speechless. The cricketer was previously married to Tennis player Sania Mirza. There have been many speculations that Sania asked for a divorce due to the cricketer’s affairs.

Amidst Sania and Shoaib’s divorce, an old video of the former couple speaking with Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral. In the video, Sania looks smitten by Shoaib and calls him a genuine and shy person. Shoaib;s response however has upset netizens as he says that before he had time to think, he got married to Sania.

Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in 2010 in a traditional Muslim ceremony in Hyderabad. They later also had a Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan. The couple welcomed their first child Izhaan in 2018. This is Shoaib’s third marriage to Sana Javed.

Shoaib and Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar’s link up rumors emerged a while ago after they worked together for a magazine shoot. She however clarified, “I will never be attracted to a married or committed man ever. Everyone knows me... that goes without saying.”

