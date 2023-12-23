What! Shubman Gill-Sara Tendulkar rumoured to be out on vacation in London? Here’s a fact check for the viral video!

MUMBAI: Among the Indian cricket team's most gifted players is Shubman Gill. The player does not back down from capturing the hearts of his supporters with his great on-field performance. Shubman is eager to play for the Gujarat Titans in 2024 and earn 4s and 6s in the professional ranks. Regarding his personal life, there are rumors that Shubman is seeing Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar. Even though the rumored pair never acknowledged their connection, the rumors are occasionally fueled for various reasons.

A video that Shubman shot during his trip to London went viral recently. After being uploaded on Instagram, the viral video attracted a lot of attention and is currently on its way to obtaining one lakh likes. Shubman is seen in the video talking on the phone and strolling about the streets while wearing an oversized black coat. However what really drew attention to the video was the caption, which stated that Sara Tendulkar was also in it. In addition to this, a lady in the video was the point of an arrow.

Netizens rushed to the comment section as soon as the video got popular to share their thoughts. It's important to note, though, that several internet users asserted Sara Tendulkar was not the woman in the video. One person commented on the video, saying, "Sara nhi deepika padukone hai." Someone else wrote, "Wo sara nhi hai." One more comment says, "Sara nahi hai uski mom hai."

The rumors of Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill's relationship have been circulating on the internet for a while. However, Chirag Suri, a footballer from the United Arab Emirates, revealed something shocking a few days ago. During a video interview, Chirag was questioned about which cricket player would most likely tie the knot next. In response, he declared that Shubman Gill would wed Sara, the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar. Netizens quickly brought attention to Shubman's unfollowing of Chirag from his Instagram handle after the video was posted online.

Given that Shubman Gill was frequently sighted with Sara Ali Khan, there has been some misunderstanding regarding his romantic life. On the other hand, it was unclear to what extent Sara Shubman was dating. In the midst of all of these rumors, Sara Ali Khan nearly revealed that Shubman is dating the other Sara during her appearance on Koffee With Karan 8. After Sara was questioned by Karan regarding her alleged relationship with the cricketer, the actress revealed that everyone is supporting the 'wrong Sara.'

Shubman Gill pulled up some impressive efforts at the 2023 ICC World Cup. But it was Sara Tendulkar, her rumored ladylove, who did everything in her power to support the renowned batsman. Dating rumors about Sara Tendulkar and her alleged beau began when she was frequently seen at the stadium supporting him throughout the tournament.

