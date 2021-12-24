WOW! Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma give vacay goals as they explore the beauty of Gulmarg; SEE PICS

MUMBAI: One of the most popular celebrity couples, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have been setting major travel goals with their latest vacation clicks.

The breathtaking beauty of Gulmarg has attracted tourists from all across the globe. And if you are craving for a trip to Jammu and Kashmir, right now you can certainly satiate your travel thirst by browsing through the unmissable vacay pictures of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma.

Also read: Interesting! Cricketer Harbhajan Singh has THIS to say about ACTING in film ‘Friendship’

Both the cricketer and his choreographer wife have taken to their Instagram handles to share glimpses of their travel and fans can’t keep calm.

One of the pictures sees the India legspinner posing with some jawans stationed at Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir. Sharing the precious picture, Yuzvendra Chahal wrote, “No Spider-Man No superman here are our REAL HEROES

The respect & love I received from them was unreal. Extremely thankful to my brothers for always looking after us selflessly.

JAI HIND”

Meanwhile, his wife Dhanashree shared a video wherein she can be seen dancing to the famous song Tip Tip Barsa Pani. Alongside, she penned down a lovely note appreciating the beauty of the famous tourist spot. “Tip tip barsa SNOW

If I have to be super honest.. the beauty of this place, the heavenly nature around can definitely teach you a lot of things

Appreciation, blessings & inner peace.

Sorry didn’t wear a saree #kashmirdiaries”

Take a look at some pictures and videos from Yuzvendra and Dhanashree’s Kashmir diaries.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

Also read: Wow! Did you know Genelia D’souza played sports at the national level?