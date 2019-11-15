Swanand Kirkire and Pawan Chopra in Vishesh Films’ next

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
15 Nov 2019 06:11 PM

MUMBAI: We are back another exclusive update on Vishesh Films’ upcoming movie titled Production No. 1. It is a comedy directed by Rishabh Seth.

We broke the news about Smiriti Kalra and Amol Parashar having been roped in to play the leads in the film (Read Here: Smiriti Kalra and Amol Parashar bag Vishesh Films’ next).

We also mentioned about the bad man of Bollywood Gulshan Grover having joined the cast. Now, we hear that Indian lyricist, playback singer, writer, and actor Swanand Kirkire, who is a popular name in both Marathi and Hindi films, has been roped in for the film.

Moreover, talented actor Pawan Chopra, who has been a part of the industry for over two decades now and had proved his mettle and versatility in both Bollywood and television, has signed the film.

This time as well, both the actors will have convincing roles to play in the project.

The movie is already on floors, and the shoot is expected to wrap up very soon.

TellyChakkar will be back with more updates on the project. Stay tuned!

