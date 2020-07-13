13thKiTayyari garners unprecedented social chatter around Zee TV’s Content Comeback on 13th July

MUMBAI : 13th July 2020: With the lockdown gradually lifting and people across the country stepping out into the new normal, India’s leading Hindi GEC - Zee TV recently resumed shoots across its daily primetime dramas in line with government directives and is all set to bring naye kisse, naye episodes back into the lives of its loyal viewers starting 13th July.

With this date ear-marked on the calendars of every TV buff, ZEE decided to pull out all the stops, take things one step further and build mass hysteria around the date of its content comeback for Zee TV through a first-of-its kind collaboration with leading brands - Nestle Maggi, Amul Lassi, PepsiCo, Red Label, Cadbury Dairy Milk, ITC Dark Fantasy. With a massive outdoor teaser campaign fronted by strikingly cohesive messaging by each of the aforementioned brands on billboards strategically placed next to each other, industry bigwigs like Raj Nayak, Roshan Abbas, cricketer Suresh Raina, RJ Anuraag Pandey took to social media channels wondering what the #13thKiTayyari was all about. The banter between these prominent brands on Twitter left people even more curious on why they should be “stocking up for the 13th”. With many more brands and companies jumping into the fray, excitement only escalated further for the D-Day.

On Sunday morning, a day prior to 13th July, with ZEE’s social media machinery unveiling the teaser’s connection with Zee TV’s content comeback on the 13th and the partner brands amplifying the social media surround, Twitterati was abuzz with rave reviews about this masterstroke of a comeback innovation. #13thKiTayyariZeeTVKeSaath continued to trend on Twitter through the day. With this teaser campaign, ZEE has proven yet again that TV has always been the greatest common unifier with the power to bring together some of India’s most loved brands in an extraordinary partnership celebrating the coming together of viewers, partners and fresh episodes with the promise, #BanegiBaatSaathSaath – celebrating the spirit of solidarity and the joy of being back.

In fact, soon after the reveal of the campaign, Zee TV actors expressed how delighted and privileged they felt about having been a part of such a unique comeback campaign. Sriti Jha who plays the role of Pragya in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya mentioned, “It’s overwhelming to see the sheer magnitude of hype that ZEE has managed to generate around the comeback of our fresh episodes. With the entire industry talking about #13thKiTayaariZeeTVKeSaath, I sincerely hope our viewers will tune into Kumkum Bhagya and reconnect with our journeys from the point we had to trail off four months ago. We are really excited to be able to shoot once again to entertain our viewers and they can rest assured that their favorite shows will pack in many surprises, twists and turns in the coming days.”

Ecstatic to have resumed the shoot for her show, Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya aka Preeta said “Ever since we have been granted permissions to shoot, all of us actors have been single-mindedly working towards bringing back fresh episodes of Kundali Bhagya to our viewers, starting 13th July. So, in that sense I can relate very closely with the #13thKiTayaari campaign. The idea of building so much of anticipation around the date first through a teaser campaign and getting so many brands to build buzz for our comeback is an excellent marketing initiative by ZEE and will go a long way in driving eyeballs to our fresh episodes.”

The channel’s key protagonists have stepped up in support of the campaign to invite their fans and audiences across the country to mark their calendars and return to their favourite shows starting today.

(ALSO READ: THIS THROWBACK MOMENT of Abhi and Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya will leave you in SPLITS!)

On Zee TV, the Comeback has been planned meticulously in a seamless manner with 1 week of Maha Recap - 7 specially curated episodes of each of our core primetime shows where our protagonists turned storytellers, stitching together key plot highlights of the pre-lockdown phase, serving as a refresher for the audiences so that they are up to speed on the journeys of their favourite characters before tuning into fresh episodes. The next phase was a week of lockdown special episodes that served as a bridge, bringing in the relatability factor as viewers were given a flavour of their TV show characters navigating the relatable lockdown environment. Starting the journey of fresh episodes on Monday, 13th July – Naye Kal Ki Sunehri Shuruaat, the whole Zee TV kutumb comes together in a 3-hour long extravaganza, as a symbol of solidarity in braving the challenges together.

Zee TV invites its audiences to reconnect with the journeys of its most popular protagonists - Pragya, Preeta, Guddan and Kalyani - as fresh episodes start airing from tonight!

Get Ready to watch your favourite shows once again starting 13th July, only on Zee TV!

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir behind bars)