Aahil Sayyad joins Sony TV’s new show Kaamnaa

MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment helmed by Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar are bringing a new show titled Kaamnaa for Sony Entertainment Television.

The production house currently bankrolls two famous shows Choti Sarrdaarni on Colors and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus.

The first promo of the show is being released starring Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo fame Abhishek Rawat and Chandni Sharma who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, in the lead roles in the show.

As exclusively reported by us the show will star Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain fame Tanmay Rishi in the show (Read here: Manish Wadhwa in talks for Sony TV’s upcoming show Baal Krishna)

We have learnt that makers have roped in another child artist named Aahil Sayyad in the show.

The show will also star talented actor Manav Gohil who is known for his stint in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Tenali Rama, Kesari Nandan, Yam Hain Hum, and Shaadi Mubarak.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is also bringing a new show for Star Plus titled Kabhie Kabhie Ittefaque Se starring Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani the lead roles.

