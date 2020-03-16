ABHIRA GOALS: Abhimanyu and Akshara leave the fans spell-bound with their Love filled moments at the Birla Hospital in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

AbhiRa has been serving the fans with some extremely romantic scenes and viewers are waiting to see more of such scenes in the show. 

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

AbhiRa has been serving the fans with some extremely romantic scenes and viewers are waiting to see more of such scenes in the show. Currently, we saw a rift between the duo as they have different views on Manjari and Harshvardhan 's divorce. Both aren't wrong but this creates differences between them as they say some unacceptable things to each other in anger. 

Now, gear up to witness the most romantic AbhiRa moment of all time, while Abhi comes to know that Akshara has returned to the Birla hospital as the music therapist, he is overjoyed and he has this awwdorable moment with her that you wouldn't want to miss out: 

In the upcoming, The conflict between Abhimanyu and Akshara is not yet resolved yet. The Goenka family realised that Abhimanyu and Akshara are not on good terms. Swarna and the rest of the Goenka family will try to help Abhimanyu and Akshara reunite, so Swarna will call Mahima and ask her to support Akshara and Abhimanyu. However, Mahima will make it clear that no one in her family appreciates other people passing judgement on them.

Aarohi appears to spend more time with Neil, who becomes suspicious of her as she grows too closely. As Neil arrives and becomes enraged with Abhimanyu for watching Aarohi's drama, he confronts Aarohi since he doesn't want his so-called Brother to get into any issues. Neil accuses Abhimanyu of being envious and defends Aarohi, startling him when he attempts to make him understand.

