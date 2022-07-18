AbhiRa Goals! Abhimanyu and Akshara share a ROMANTIC MOMENT amid the celebrations in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: DANCING QUEEN! Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant has left her fans wondering whether she shall have a

The show has been high on drama for a long time now and is focusing on the aftermath of the fire that broke out at the Birla Hospital. We will see that Akshara will be pushed to pursue Singing professionally and will participate in India’s Magical Voice Talent Hunt and will also share this decision with Abhimanyu.

Seeing that Akshara wants to audition, he will support her and plan a celebration for her along with Manjari. Soon, Akshara gets a surprise party for being selected in the next round and the family gathers for her. On the other hand, Aarohi will tell Swarna that she won’t entertain marriage proposals right now as she needs to focus on her career.

Now, Abhi and Akshu will have a romantic moment while celebrating Akshara's special moment. Check it out:

In the upcoming episode, Aarohi will hold Akshara and Abhimanyu responsible for her rishta getting cancelled and she cannot forgive Akshu for ruining her career. While she comes to know that Akshara is participating in the competition.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Neil actually understands Aarohi' Karishma Sawant on her bond with Paras Priyadarshan, Neil and Aarohi's banter, and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

