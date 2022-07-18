#AbhiRa Goals! Abhimanyu and Akshara share a ROMANTIC MOMENT amid the celebrations in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara gets a surprise party for being selected in the next round and the family gathers for her. On the other hand, Aarohi will tell Swarna that she won’t entertain marriage proposals right now as she needs to focus on her career.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 16:42
abhiraa

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: DANCING QUEEN! Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant has left her fans wondering whether she shall have a

The show has been high on drama for a long time now and is focusing on the aftermath of the fire that broke out at the Birla Hospital. We will see that Akshara will be pushed to pursue Singing professionally and will participate in India’s Magical Voice Talent Hunt and will also share this decision with Abhimanyu.

Seeing that Akshara wants to audition, he will support her and plan a celebration for her along with Manjari. Soon, Akshara gets a surprise party for being selected in the next round and the family gathers for her. On the other hand, Aarohi will tell Swarna that she won’t entertain marriage proposals right now as she needs to focus on her career.

Now, Abhi and Akshu will have a romantic moment while celebrating Akshara's special moment. Check it out:

In the upcoming episode, Aarohi will hold Akshara and Abhimanyu responsible for her rishta getting cancelled and she cannot forgive Akshu for ruining her career. While she comes to know that Akshara is participating in the competition. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Neil actually understands Aarohi' Karishma Sawant on her bond with Paras Priyadarshan, Neil and Aarohi's banter, and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 16:42

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Cruel! Akriti hits Gungun with a vase, feels no remorse over it
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Shocking! Disha Patani gets trolled for her smile in this video, ‘Her has become plastic’ netizens are saying
MUMBAI : Disha Patani is one of the most loved and followed actresses coming from the Bollywood industry, over the time...
Anupamaa: Interesting! Anupama tries to balance multiple responsibilities, feels content with bringing Choti Anu in her life
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Hotness! Avneet Kaur’s sex appeal is unmatched in these flawless Black looks
MUMBAI : Avneet Kaur has set a high standard for herself in the industry with her exceptional acting abilities and...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Harshvardhan returns to Abhimanyu, considers Akshara to be a bad omen
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Wow! These pictures of actress Priyanka Chopra are giving some fitness goals
MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Recent Stories
Disha
Shocking! Disha Patani gets trolled for her smile in this video, ‘Her has become plastic’ netizens are saying
Latest Video