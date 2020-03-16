#AbhiRa Goals! Gear up for the most ROMANTIC Moment while Akshara tries to heal Abhimanyu's hand in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Aarohi, who had been kicked out of the Birla Hospital for her negligence and mistake will see Abhimanyu but her ill feelings will get the best of her momentarily. Aarohi will eventually save Abhimanyu. It is being said that she'll do so in order to get entry into the Birla Hospital again.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 15:57
#AbhiRa Goals! Gear up for the most ROMANTIC Moment while Akshara tries to heal Abhimanyu's hand in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Keh

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: DANCING QUEEN! Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant has left her fans wondering whether she shall have a dance performance for #AbhiRa Ki Pehli Teej in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Currently, Abhimanyu meeting with an accident. He would be on his way to the audition venue. Abhi learns that there is a bomb and would rush off to warn and protect Akshara. And on his way there, Abhimanyu will meet with an accident. His car will collide with Aarohi's car. Aarohi, who had been kicked out of the Birla Hospital for her negligence and mistake will see Abhimanyu but her ill feelings will get the best of her momentarily. Aarohi will eventually save Abhimanyu. It is being said that she'll do so in order to get entry into the Birla Hospital again.

Akshara and Aarohi take Abhimanyu home and Aarohi is credited to save Abhimanyu. She takes the credit and decides to separate Akshara and Abhimanyu for ruining her career and life. On the other hand, Akshara apologises to Abhi for the injury and they reconcile with love. 

In the upcoming episode, we will see Abhimanyu and Akshara trying their best to heal Abhi's hand. She does everything to bring positivity and hope to Abhimanyu and to make him try hard to bring some sense to his hand. Amid all the hope, they have a romantic moment. Check it out:

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Neil actually understands Aarohi' Karishma Sawant on her bond with Paras Priyadarshan, Neil and Aarohi's banter, and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 15:57

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Broken Ties! Ruhi is afraid of her mother, Preesha involuntarily created a dent in their relationship
MUMBAI :  StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Channa Mereya: New Romance! Aditya to start falling for Ginni’s cute nakhras
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Sirf Tum: Exclusive! Ranveer and Suhani get separated soon, family to get shifted soon to another city?
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns in the...
MUST READ! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen hints about reconciliation and these things prove it
MUMBAI: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been constantly in the news ever since they got married. Troubles started...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Revelations! Vedika and Shubham spike Ishaan’s drink, Ishaan spills out the truth?
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Kairav decides to move out of the house, feels suffocated with his family
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Recent Stories
What! It is a big thumbs down for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera, check out the post dropped by the audience
What! It is a big thumbs down for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera, check out the post dropped by the audience
Latest Video