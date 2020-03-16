AbhiRa Goals! Gear up for the most ROMANTIC Moment while Akshara tries to heal Abhimanyu's hand in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Abhimanyu meeting with an accident. He would be on his way to the audition venue. Abhi learns that there is a bomb and would rush off to warn and protect Akshara. And on his way there, Abhimanyu will meet with an accident. His car will collide with Aarohi's car. Aarohi, who had been kicked out of the Birla Hospital for her negligence and mistake will see Abhimanyu but her ill feelings will get the best of her momentarily. Aarohi will eventually save Abhimanyu. It is being said that she'll do so in order to get entry into the Birla Hospital again.

Akshara and Aarohi take Abhimanyu home and Aarohi is credited to save Abhimanyu. She takes the credit and decides to separate Akshara and Abhimanyu for ruining her career and life. On the other hand, Akshara apologises to Abhi for the injury and they reconcile with love.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Abhimanyu and Akshara trying their best to heal Abhi's hand. She does everything to bring positivity and hope to Abhimanyu and to make him try hard to bring some sense to his hand. Amid all the hope, they have a romantic moment. Check it out:

