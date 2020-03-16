#AbhiRa Goals! This is how Akshara and Abhimayu are expressing their love for each other even during a separation, Take a peek

No matter the fights and disagreements, when one falls, the other is bound to do something! As you’ll already see these cute glimpses of theirs, wherein Akshu falls over Abhi in an attempt to save him from falling!

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 00:05
Akshara and Abhimayu

Mumbai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romance. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu while Pranali Rathod portrays the character of Akshara.

Also read:Exclusive! After Simran Khanna, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Kirti Sulay aka Baisa, bags Star Bharat’s next produced by Prem Entertainment and Frames Production

So, as you’ll already know that Akshu and Abhi are still in no mood to reconcile after their rough patch, we bring to you another glimpse of theirs, wherein they show their unending love for each other.

We thought that the beautiful festival of Sawan Milni would finally unite them but it seems like their stubbornness still knows no bounds and they aren’t ready to forgive each other.

However, we know they love each other and can’t be separated from each other for a long time. Don’t believe us? See for yourself!

Aren’t they just adorable?

Also read: OMG! AbhiRa to face a major emotional breakdown in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

#AbhiRa Goals! This is how Akshara and Abhimayu are expressing their love for each other even during a separation, Take a peek
