AbhiRa Goals! Pranali goes 'Yahi Par Toh Mai Pighal Gayi' on the recent post of Harshad Chopda; Fans demand a haircut from him

after Anisha gets scolded by Abhimanyu, she will stand on the terrace of the building and will threaten Kairav to marry her or she will jump. This act by Anisha is going to bring major twists to Abhimanyu and Akshara’s love story.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 18:06
AbhiRa Goals! Pranali goes 'Yahi Par Toh Mai Pighal Gayi' on the recent post of Harshad Chopda; Fans demand a haircut from him

MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: DANCING QUEEN! Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant has left her fans wondering whether she shall have a dance performance for #AbhiRa Ki Pehli Teej in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad has been the heartthrob of television and with his character Abhimanyu he has been setting high goals for every partner. AbhiRa as a couple have set major couple goals and now, Harshad took to his Instagram to share a post talking about his flaws and traits, while Pranali commented 'Yaha mai pighal gayi', check out the post:


Apart from that, fans have been demanding that Harshad cut his hair and they started asking him to cut his hair in the comment section, will Harshad get a new haircut soon? 

Currently, Kairav will refuse to marry Anisha and this will leave Abhimanyu wondering. On the other hand, Akshara will know the reason behind Kairav’s refusal but she will remain silent.

Abhimanyu will get angry with Anisha and Kairav for creating a messy situation for the whole family.

In the upcoming episode, after Anisha gets scolded by Abhimanyu, she will stand on the terrace of the building and will threaten Kairav to marry her or she will jump.

This act by Anisha is going to bring major twists to Abhimanyu and Akshara’s love story.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Aarohi is going crazy as Akshara has one more suitor

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
2
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 18:06

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to explore the romantic side of the actor in me' Anupamaa's Aashish Mehrotra gets candid about projects he would love to explore, experience with Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and more
MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Amazing! Despite being gravely injured, Tejasswi Prakash celebrates Raksha Bandhan with brother Pratik, see the video inside
MUMBAI:  Raksha Bandhan is one such fest wherein every sister ties a rakhi onto her brother's wrist so as to signify...
AbhiRa Goals! Pranali goes 'Yahi Par Toh Mai Pighal Gayi' on the recent post of Harshad Chopda; Fans demand a haircut from him
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
TOO HOT TO HANDLE! Surbhi Jyoti's colourful silhouettes will leave you SPELLBOUND!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read:...
LAUGHTER RIOT! Fans notice, that after Cheeni's entry from Chappal fights, Aryan and Imlie have upgraded to Pillow fights and how
MUMBAI:  Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.Also read: ...
SEXY SIREN! Mouni Roy's BIKINI CLICKS turn the temperatures soaring high
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another fashion update.  Also read:...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Popular celebs like Sussanne Khan, Sushmita Sen and many others have been massively trolled for THIS reason
Must Read! Popular celebs like Sussanne Khan, Sushmita Sen and many others have been massively trolled for THIS reason
Latest Video