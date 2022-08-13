AbhiRa Goals! Pranali goes 'Yahi Par Toh Mai Pighal Gayi' on the recent post of Harshad Chopda; Fans demand a haircut from him

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Harshad has been the heartthrob of television and with his character Abhimanyu he has been setting high goals for every partner. AbhiRa as a couple have set major couple goals and now, Harshad took to his Instagram to share a post talking about his flaws and traits, while Pranali commented 'Yaha mai pighal gayi', check out the post:



Apart from that, fans have been demanding that Harshad cut his hair and they started asking him to cut his hair in the comment section, will Harshad get a new haircut soon?

Currently, Kairav will refuse to marry Anisha and this will leave Abhimanyu wondering. On the other hand, Akshara will know the reason behind Kairav’s refusal but she will remain silent.

Abhimanyu will get angry with Anisha and Kairav for creating a messy situation for the whole family.

In the upcoming episode, after Anisha gets scolded by Abhimanyu, she will stand on the terrace of the building and will threaten Kairav to marry her or she will jump.

This act by Anisha is going to bring major twists to Abhimanyu and Akshara’s love story.

