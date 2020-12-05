Abhishek Bachchan starrer Sons Of The Soil reflects both game and team spirits at a crazy energy-level

MUMBAI: Our sources could fortunately reach out to Abhishek Bachchan while his stay in Patna and were privileged enough to witness a LIVE kabaddi match of Abhishek Bachchan’s team i.e. 'Jaipur Pink Panthers'. The Bachchan boys played kabaddi with infectious enthusiasm which had prompted the spectators to cheer for the team.

Owing to Abhishek's contribution, the game of kabaddi could extend out to the stadium from the akaadha. It would be No exaggeration or trivialization goes behind glorifying Abhishek for glamming-up the game, giving it the much needed 'elite' boost, elevating it's status from the grassroots to the upper echelons and above all, doing all this without undercutting the game’s inherent rawness.

This 5-part docu-series displays team Pink Panthers' journey across India as they travel and play in tournaments not always triumphantly, but watching the boys in their highest spirits reminds about the hype the game of cricket receives in India, in terms of sportsmanship.

The documentary showcases the Pink Panthers practising on the field, their locker-room chats and the best part being; how the players are pampered by their entire family when at home. For example, One player takes us on a flash tour of his new home as he proudly shows his shiny washing machine, refrigerator and mixer. Another player’s mother does an oil massage of his head asking about how Abhishek takes care of him by cheekily stating, “Maybe he will arrange your marriage.”.

The conversations about kabaddi are nicely balanced with the players’ home life.

Abhishek Bachchan, who serves as the narrator, could have been a little more relaxed to go with the informal setting of the game. Also, he could have shared more anecdotes on his team players, their dreams, desires, fears, love life, etc.

All we see is the players as kabaddi enthusiasts. In that capacity, they come off with flying colours in this sharply-cut documentary which travels from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad to Patna in search of an answer to the question of an eternal quest.

