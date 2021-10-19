Abhishek Bajaj calls Donal Bisht's character most complex yet simple in 'Bigg Boss 15'

MUMBAI: 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant and actress Donal Bisht is trying to play the game nicely. Donal is known for playing 'Sharanya' in 'Ek Deewaana Tha' and 'Ishika Patel' in 'Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop'. She also appeared in a music video 'Kinni Vaari' along with actor Abhishek Bajaj.

Abhishek is also Donal's friend. Now he came out in her support and called her a warrior.

Abhishek says: "Donal possesses one of the most complex yet simple characters in the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. She's this interesting combination of pure innocence and strong intellect. She's also very open about her thoughts and intent; good or bad."

"If she wants to strike you out of the game, she'll even be open about that. She's the happiest and freest soul I ever met because she never holds any grudges against anyone. She's an angel who can even empathise with the devil. She's a warrior in disguise," adds Abhishek.

SOURCE : IANS