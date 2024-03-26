Abhishek Kumar gives a befitting reply to his haters in this #throwback video

MUMBAI: Abhishek Kumar has emerged as the first runner up of the show defeating eighteen contestants of the show.

During the initial days of his stay in the Bigg Boss house, he was known as the villain of the house as he used to have only fights with all the contestants, especially with his ex – girlfriend Isha Malviya because of whom he used to have breakdowns in the house.

We also saw how he had a small love angle with KhanZaadi but then that didn’t last for a long time.

He later had a major fight with Isha and Samarth when they targeted him with his mental health issue and provoked him to such a level that he slapped Samarth for which he was evicted but he had become a hero outside the house where celebrities, fans and the audience supported him.

His journey can be summed up calling it from a hero to a villain and no wonder he reached the spot of the top two contestants of the show.

Today Abhishek has a massive fan following and has become a household name.

Now we came across a throwback video where Abhishek is seen giving a befitting reply to his haters and trollers where he said "My success is making some people jealous, the people who used to run away from me are coming and meeting me and the people who used to ignore my words are not walking on my command. To be honest if you give Bigg Boss your hundred percent then when you come outside you will get another feeling only"

Well, there is no doubt that Bigg Boss 17 has given immense recognition to Abhishek Kumar and today he is on cloud nine with the amount of success and love he is receiving from the fans.

