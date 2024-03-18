KhanZaadi talks about her life after Bigg Boss and her bond with Abhishek Kumar

MUMBAI: KhaanZaadi rose to fame with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 where she was one of the most entertaining and loved contestants of the show and her friendship with Abhishek was grabbing headlines a while back.

She used to have fights with almost all the contestants on the show and even had an argument with Salman Khan when he spoke about her mental health issue.

The actress was outspoken and always fought for the right and kept a point in front in the game and used to be quite loud about it.

But then she was eliminated from the show owing to fewer votes.

Now in a recent interview she spoke about her life post Bigg Boss where she said “Everything is going good and there’s positivity around. Everything is bright and life is going on well"

She was also asked about her upcoming projects the singer said "There is a lot of albums in the pipeline and the songs would be coming soon"

ALSO READ : Wow! Bigg Boss Season 17 contestants Anurag Dobal and KhanZaadi finally catch up

At end she spoke about her bond with Abhishek Kumar where she said "The bond is the same how it was in the Bigg Boss house and nothing has changed. I have just come to Mumbai"

Well, there is no doubt that for a brief period in the house Abhishek and KhanZaadi had a scene and the fans loved their jodi and chemistry and hence the fans wished to see them together.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss Season 17 first runner up Abhihsek Kumar to throw a party today; KhanZaadi and Munawar Faruqi are on the guest list