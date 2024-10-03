Abhishek Kumar reveals what he used to do after he broke up with Isha Malviya, ‘I used to send long messages even though I was blocked’

Abhishek Kumar today has become a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss Season 17 where he emerged as the first runner up of the show. In a recent interview he revealed how he used to deal with the break up with Isha.
Abhishek

MUMBAI: Abhishek Kumar has emerged as the first runner up of the show defeating eighteen contestants of the show.

During the initial days of his stay in the Bigg Boss house, he was known as the villain of the house as he used to have only fights with all the contestants, especially with his ex – girlfriend Isha Malviya because of whom he used to have breakdowns in the house.

We also saw how he had a small love angle with KhanZaadi but then that didn’t last for a long time.

He later had a major fight with Isha and Samarth when they targeted him with his mental health issue and provoked him to such a level that he slapped Samarth for which he was evicted but he had become a hero outside the house where celebrities, fans and the audience supported him.

His journey can be summed up calling it from a hero to a villain and no wonder he reached the spot of the top two contestants of the show.

Today Abhishek has a massive fan following and has become a household name.

Now in a recent interview, Abhishek revealed how he used to deal with the break up and how difficult it was for him to move on in his life.

The actor said “Post break up, when I used to think about Isha I used to send her long messages. Though I was blocked, I felt like I was writing my feelings for her. Then one day I thought let me try facetime as I thought there also I would be blocked, but then when I called it got connected and she picked up the call and I was speechless and choked and didn’t know what to say. The only thing I told her was that today June 26th completes one year of our break up and she said I will call you back and spoke so normally, that time I felt she has moved on and it was time for me too, but I just couldn’t”

Well, there is no doubt that Abhishek couldn’t deal with the breakup with Isha as the audience witnessed in the show but today he has come out as a strong person and has won the audience’s hearts.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Abhishek Kumar reveals what he used to do after he broke up with Isha Malviya, 'I used to send long messages even though I was blocked'
