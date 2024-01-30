What! Did Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar hint at the show’s results being rigged?

Abhishek Kumar

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful shows on television and it’s among the top ten shows when it comes in the TRP ratings. One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the good drama and fights happening in the house. Abhishek Kumar won many hearts despite having anger issues and being aggressive. His game was loved by many.

Recently the show concluded and Abhishek was the first runner up and Munawar was declared the winner and took home the prize money of Rs 50 Lakhs and a car. 

Abhishek got a grand welcome after exiting the Bigg Boss 17 house at his home. Now a video has been going viral where the Udaariyaan actor can be heard saying, “Kal tak main he tha. Vo aaj unhone kuch kiya”

Abhishek and Munawar were great friends on Bigg Boss 17 and even though he lost the trophy, Abhishek said he is happy for Munawar and gave him a tight hug.

What are your thoughts on Abhishek’s comments? Tell us in the comments below.

