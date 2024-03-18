Abhishek Kumar's Snapchat account gets hacked

MUMBAI: Abhishek Kumar has emerged as the first runner up of the show defeating eighteen contestants of the show.

During the initial days of his stay in the Bigg Boss house, he was known as the villain of the house as he used to have only fights with all the contestants, especially with his ex – girlfriend Isha Malviya because of whom he used to have breakdowns in the house.

We also saw how he had a small love angle with KhanZaadi but then that didn’t last for a long time.

He later had a major fight with Isha and Samarth when they targeted him with his mental health issue and provoked him to such a level that he slapped Samarth for which he was evicted but he had become a hero outside the house where celebrities, fans and the audience supported him.

His journey can be summed up calling it from a hero to a villain and no wonder he reached the spot of the top two contestants of the show.

Today Abhishek has a massive fan following and has become a household name.

These days many celebrities face issues when it comes to hacking as it's become very common and the latest one to face this is none other than, Bigg Boss Season 17 first runner up Abhishek Kumar.

Abhishek took to social media and informed his friends and well - wishers that his snap - chat account has been hacked and if any unwanted message has gone to anyone theyn to ignore it.

Well, there is no doubt that fans miss watching Abhishek on the small screen and they are waiting for his comeback.

