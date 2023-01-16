Abhishek Nigam to play Alibaba in Alibaba: Dastan-E-Kabul Chapter 2

Ali is frustrated with all the thieves and he wants to find a solution to them. The 40 Chor have always been behind Ali and have been on high alert since Simsim’s snake was killed.
MUMBAI : Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul is an Indian fantasy television series based on Ali Baba from Arabian Nights. Sheezan Mohammed Khan, Tunisha Sharma, Kartik Jayaram, and Sayantani Ghosh star in this film produced by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez under Peninsula Pictures.

The premise of the show is simple, and so far, the story that we have been told is that in the Mamuli Gali of Kabul, Ali Baba lives with five orphans, Gulrez, Himaad, Poya, Nafi, and Alifi. Despite being poor, Ali Baba is a very good person at heart who is unaware of his destiny and talent. He always gets flashbacks of his childhood when his father Mustafa trapped all 40 thieves in a stone grave until the moon was secured in the sky. 

Ali is trying to find a way in, and Poya reveals to everyone that he talks to Rakhwala. Mariam wants to find out who the Rakhwala is, but because Poya does not want Mariam to find out the truth, he tries to divert her. But Mariam is very interested to find out what happens.

Ali, on the other hand, decides to find a way to finish the 40 chor.

Alibaba: Dastan-e-Kabul is coming up with its chapter according to its promo.

Not just this, but Abhishek Nigam is going to be the new Alibaba in the show.

Are you excited to see how the new chapter turns out to be?

