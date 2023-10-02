This actor will replace Raj Anadkat as Tapu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Finally, the makers of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have finally decided on Raj Anadkat’s replacement as Tapu. Keep reading to find out.
MUMBAI:One of the most loved and viewed TV shows is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has been entertaining viewers for many years now and has been on the top for many years. There have been various memes created on the show and its characters as well. Well, last year in December, it was announced that Raj Anadkat, who plays the character of Tapu, announced that he was leaving the show.

While fans were upset on hearing the news, the makers of the show began searching for someone to fill the shoes. Now it seems like they have found the right candidate to play Tapu. According to latest reports, TMKOC makers have roped in a fresh face to play the role. Many fans were hoping that earlier actor Bhavya Gandhi would make a comeback, however makers have chosen Nitish Bhulani to essay the role of Tapu.
 
Also Read : Mandar Chandwadkar aka Aatmaram Bhide changes his name on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Details inside

According to a report by a media portal, Nitish Bhulani has been finalised to play the new son of Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi in TMKOC. Although Nitish is not really well-known in the TV industry, he was previously seen on ‘Meri Doli Mere Angna’. Reportedly, this will be his first big TV show.

Earlier, Raj Anadkat penned a note on Instagram announcing his exit from the show, which read as, “Hello everyone, it’s time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends and having some of the best years of my career. I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this journey. The entire team of TMKOC, my friends, family and of course all of you.”

As of now, these are still rumours, but we are eagerly waiting to hear the confirmation from the makers when they make an official announcement.
Also Read :Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sonu aka Palak Sindhwani reveals special Valentine’s Day plans, check out

