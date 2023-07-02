Mandar Chandwadkar aka Aatmaram Bhide changes his name on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Details inside

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Meanwhile on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we recently saw that the track followed Taarak’s predicament over a yellow solid shirt.
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. For more than 14 years, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has been giving family entertainment to viewers in India and around the world. Fans too have showered same love and affection on them. 2022 has been a very special year for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audiences for the longest time now and the viewers are hooked to the show and hilarious plots that the makers come up with.

However, we are of the understanding that our readers also like to know what goes on Behind the Scenes on the show and little tidbits around their favorite stars.

Similarly, now we have a BTS post close to the show.

Now, Mandar who plays the character of Bhide on the show, Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, as it is patented to his character has changed his first name but here’s the twist!

Check out!

So, Cat-Maram doesn’t seem so bad here but what do you think, should he change his name?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we recently saw that the track followed Taarak’s predicament over a yellow solid shirt since his boss believes that it could help them attain a big deal. Taarak goes around looking for the shirt but for some unfortunate reasons, he fails to go to office with a yellow shirt.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates!

