Actress Saumya Tandon of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame opens up on facing eve-teasing while growing up and more

MUMBAI: One of the most well-known actresses from the TV industry is most definitely Saumya Tandon from the show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’, where she essayed the role of Anita Bhabhi for over five years. She was widely loved for amazing acting talent and everyone loved to see her character. But before she attained this fame, the actress shared in a recent interview how she faced a lot of eve-teasing while she was growing up.

The actress shared how when she was growing up in Ujjain, a man stopped his bike and had put sindoor on her forehead. Recalling how she faced eve-teasing during her teenage days, Saumya said, “Ek winter ke din, raat mein ghar wapas aa rahi thi toh ek ladke ne bike rok kar mere par sindoor mal diya.” She revealed another incident where a boy on a bike overtook her while she was returning home from school on her cycle. She fell from her cycle and got injured on her skull; it got a crack. The actress shared that no one came to her aid, and the bike rider left her there, crying and in pain. She added, “Poora mera growing up in Ujjain has been about protecting myself from getting chased on road, cut maarna, things written on the wall, chitthiyaan fekna.”

The ‘Jab We Met’ actress further shared about how she would get rejected in auditions because of her fair complexion. Saumya said that during the auditions, people would say that she is not an Indian, because of which she got rejected a lot.

On the work front, Saumya Tandon is widely known for playing the character of Anita Mishra in the television series ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’. She quit the show in 2020. She has even hosted various TV shows like ‘Dance India Dance’, ‘Bournvita Quiz Contest’, ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’, and ‘LG Mallika-e-Kitchen’ for three seasons. Saumya also played the role of Kareena Kapoor's sister – Roop in Imtiaz Ali's movie ‘Jab We Met’.

