Actress Saumya Tandon of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame opens up on facing eve-teasing while growing up and more

Recently, actress Saumya Tandon revealed that she used to face a lot of eve-teasing while she was growing up, and how she would be rejected at her auditions due to her complexion.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 11:21
Actress Saumya Tandon of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame opens up on facing eve-teasing while growing up and more

MUMBAI: One of the most well-known actresses from the TV industry is most definitely Saumya Tandon from the show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’, where she essayed the role of Anita Bhabhi for over five years. She was widely loved for amazing acting talent and everyone loved to see her character. But before she attained this fame, the actress shared in a recent interview how she faced a lot of eve-teasing while she was growing up.

The actress shared how when she was growing up in Ujjain, a man stopped his bike and had put sindoor on her forehead. Recalling how she faced eve-teasing during her teenage days, Saumya said, “Ek winter ke din, raat mein ghar wapas aa rahi thi toh ek ladke ne bike rok kar mere par sindoor mal diya.” She revealed another incident where a boy on a bike overtook her while she was returning home from school on her cycle. She fell from her cycle and got injured on her skull; it got a crack. The actress shared that no one came to her aid, and the bike rider left her there, crying and in pain. She added, “Poora mera growing up in Ujjain has been about protecting myself from getting chased on road, cut maarna, things written on the wall, chitthiyaan fekna.”

Also Read : Saumya Tandon reveals how her family reacted to her decision of quitting Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain

The ‘Jab We Met’ actress further shared about how she would get rejected in auditions because of her fair complexion. Saumya said that during the auditions, people would say that she is not an Indian, because of which she got rejected a lot.

On the work front, Saumya Tandon is widely known for playing the character of Anita Mishra in the television series ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’. She quit the show in 2020. She has even hosted various TV shows like ‘Dance India Dance’, ‘Bournvita Quiz Contest’, ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’, and ‘LG Mallika-e-Kitchen’ for three seasons. Saumya also played the role of Kareena Kapoor's sister – Roop in Imtiaz Ali's movie ‘Jab We Met’.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read : Adorable! Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame Deepesh Bhan’s wife expresses her gratitude to Saumya Tandon for paying off her home loan

Credits : SpotboyE

Saumya Tandon &TV Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Anita Bhabhi Aasif Sheikh Vibhuti Narayan Mishra TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 11:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Karan Kundra's special message for Munawar Faruqui will melt your heart as he sets major brotherhood goals
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is one of the most famous and loved personalities on television and he has a massive fan...
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to jet off to Delhi for reported reception with family and friends
MUMBAI: Finally! Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got hitched yesterday, and it was really beautiful...
Actress Saumya Tandon of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame opens up on facing eve-teasing while growing up and more
MUMBAI: One of the most well-known actresses from the TV industry is most definitely Saumya Tandon from the show ‘...
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot breaks down as he is fed up with being taunted about acting on the show and says “ I can’t be acting for four months I also have emotions”
MUMBAI: Shalin Bhanot is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss and he finally made it to the finale of the show...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Vanraj and Paritosh have a heated argument
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to jet off to Delhi for reported reception with family and friends
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to jet off to Delhi for reported reception with family and friends

Latest Video

Related Stories
Karan Kundra's special message for Munawar Faruqui will melt your heart as he sets major brotherhood goals
Karan Kundra's special message for Munawar Faruqui will melt your heart as he sets major brotherhood goals
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot breaks down as he is fed up with being taunted about acting on the show and says “ I can’t be actin
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot breaks down as he is fed up with being taunted about acting on the show and says “ I can’t be acting for four months I also have emotions”
Maddam Sir’s Gulki Joshi and Shilpa Shinde’s war of words heats up
Maddam Sir’s Gulki Joshi and Shilpa Shinde’s war of words heats up
Shark Tank India 2: Vineeta Singh gets emotional while investing in a healthy snack business; says, “I have seen those days…”
Shark Tank India 2: Vineeta Singh gets emotional while investing in a healthy snack business; says, “I have seen those days…”
Exclusive! “Shalin is a very good friend of mine, people forget that it is a show and people have participated to win; to win, t
Exclusive! “Shalin is a very good friend of mine, people forget that it is a show and people have participated to win; to win, they use Saam, Daam Dand, Bhed", actor and comedian Balraj Syal talks about Bigg Boss 16 and who he thinks will be the winner
Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani breaks his silence on whether he will do the next season of Bigg Boss and thanks Salman Khan for giving
Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani breaks his silence on whether he will do the next season of Bigg Boss and thanks Salman Khan for giving opportunities to television stars in Bollywood