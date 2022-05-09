Adorable! Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame Deepesh Bhan’s wife expresses her gratitude to Saumya Tandon for paying off her home loan

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame Deepesh Bhan’s sudden demise came as a shock to his fans and co-stars

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/05/2022 - 18:49
MUMBAI : The last few years have been quite cruel, and one of the tragedies was the sudden demise of Deepesh Bhan. He played the role of Malkhan on the hit sitcom, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. He passed away due a sudden cardiac arrest. After his demise, his wife was worried about how to repay the home loan of Rs 50 lakh. However, Saumya Tandon helped her establish a fundraiser for the same on Ketto. Now, his wife has put up a video where she says that the money has been raised, and thanks Saumya Tandon.

In the video, we can see Neha Bhan, the wife of Deepesh Bhan saying that she was emotionally and financially disturbed after the sudden death of her husband. She says that Saumya Tandon came as an angel and helped her raise money for the house. She thanked the producers of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, Sanjay and Benaifer Kohli as well. Saumya Tandon reacted saying, "Lots love my dear, I am sure Deepesh will be very happy above somewhere."

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain is one of the best sitcoms on Indian TV. Fans were in shock after the news of the demise of Deepesh Bhan. His co-star Aasif Sheikh said that Deepesh Bhan was exercising a lot after he had gained some weight.

