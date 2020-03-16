Interesting! Check out your favourite TV celebs who find interest in religion and spirituality

MUMBAI: Veteran TV actress Nupur Alankar has given up showbiz for the life of a sanyaasi in the Himalayas. Spirituality fascinated her for years, and she finally got the sense of detachment after lockdown. She says she has no duties or responsibilities to fulfill now. Her husband Alankar Srivastava has supported her fully.

She is a follower of the ISKCON movement of Krsna Consciousness. Anagha Bhosale quit Anupamaa as she wanted to live a life in sync with her principles. She played Nandini on the show.

Mouni Roy reads the Bhagwat Gita daily and makes notes too. She is a follower of Sadhguru Vasudev. The actress is exploring her spiritual side with as much fervor as everything else.

Rupali Ganguly is a very religious person. She visited Vaishnodevi on her birthday. She makes sure to thank God on all occasions for all the good things in her life.

Anupamaa's Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey is a believer in Lord Mahakal. As we know, Lord Shiva is known as Mahakaleshwar and his temple is in Ujjain.

Kavita Kaushik is liberal, opinionated and educated. She has a firm belief in spirituality. The lady keeps away from the traditional interpretation of religion but stresses on soul-searching.

Kamya Panjabi is a staunch believer in God. Despite life's hurdles, she never gave up on her faith. Today, she is blessed in both her personal and professional life.

Credit: BollywoodLife



