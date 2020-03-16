Revealed! Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai fame Deepesh Bhan dies at 41 due to brain hemorrhage

MUMBAI: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan, who was popularly known as Malkhan in the popular sitcom, breathed his last today (July 23) at the age of 41 due to brain hemorrhage. The sudden demise of the actor has left the whole entertainment industry as well as his admirers in deep sorrow.

The producers of the show issues an official statement which read, "Deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden demise of our beloved Deepesh Bhan. One of the most dedicated actors in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' and like our family. He will be deeply missed by all. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in eternal peace. God give his family the strength to cope with this great loss."

The sudden demise of the actor came as a shock to the whole Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai team. Rohitashv Gaur, Nehha Pendse, and Shubhangi Atre among others expressed grief over the shocking news and mourned the loss. Deepesh's F.I.R co-star Kavita Kaushik is also taken aback by the news and wrote, "In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all ".

