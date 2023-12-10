Actresses who were approached for playing the role of Shakti before Nikki Sharma in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti

Based in the spiritual capital of India – Varanasi, the show is a beautiful tale of love, showcasing a modern-day interpretation of the Shiv-Shakti dynamic.
MUMBAI: Having presented several interesting narratives such as Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and Rabb Se hai Dua that have resonated beautifully with audiences across India, Zee TV joins hands yet again with Studio LSD Productions to present an exciting new show – 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti'.

Based in the spiritual capital of India – Varanasi, the show is a beautiful tale of love, showcasing a modern-day interpretation of the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. This contemporary tale explores whether Shakti will be able to become the support system that can heal a broken Shiv through the power of love!

(Also Read: OMG! Check out the actors who refused the role of Dr. Shiv Kashyap in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti

The lead roles are enacted by Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma.

Take a look at the top actresses who were approached to play the roles of Shakti!

Nazea Hasan Sayed

Nazea has been a part of several shows such as

Aladdin, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Mahabharat, Dahleez and Lockdown Ki Love Story

Hunar Hali

Seen in shows like Chhal Sher Aur Maat, Patiala Babes, Ek Boond Ishq and many more she was approached to play Shakti

Neha Kaul

Neha has been seen in projects like Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Ek Thhi Naayka and Tu Mera Hero

Tridha Choudhary

Tridha has been a part of projects like Dahleez, Aashram, Bandish Bandits among others

Surbhi Jyoti

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Raj Kumar Singh on Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhayaya - Shiv Shakti: Viewers can expect much more drama and problems that I will create in Shiv and Shakti's life

Surbhi needs no introduction. She has gained immense fame with her stint in Qubool Hai.

