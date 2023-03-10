OMG! Check out the actors who refused the role of Dr. Shiv Kashyap in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti

Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti is one of the most loved shows on television and it just began a few months ago. Here, we bring you the list of actors who refused the role of Shiv in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 04:00
Shiv

MUMBAI: Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti is one of the popular shows on television. 

The show stars Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in lead roles. 

The show is produced by Prateek Sharma under the banner of Studio LSD Private Limited. 

The fans love the chemistry between Dr. Shiv Kashyap and Shakti Sharma. 

Dr. Shiv Kashyap is a strong character who stands for himself and speaks when something wrong happens. 

But did you know that before signing Arjun Bijlani for the role, it was offered to many actors who then refused the role for some or the other reason.

ALSO READ : Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti! Exclusive! Shakti brings proof to expose Mandira in front of everyone

Check out the list of actress who refused the role of Dr. Shiv Kashyap : 

1 Nishant Singh Malkani
 

Nishant is a known actor of television and he is best known for his roles in serials like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Miley Jab Hum Tum etc. He was offered the role of Shiv but he declined it as he is on a break from work. 

2. Fahmaan Khan
 

Fahmaan needs no introduction as he is a very well known actor of the television industry and he is best known for his roles in serials like Imlie and Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatani. He was offered the role of Shiv but declined it due to work prior commitments. 

3. Arjit Taneja

Arjit is a well known actor in the television industry. He is best known for his roles in serials like Kumkum Bhagya and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. He was offered the role of Shiv but declined it as he was already a part of KKK. 

4. Zain Imam
 

Zain Imam is a known actor of television and she is  best known for his role in serials like Naamkarann and Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan. He was offered the role of Shiv but couldn’t do it due to personal commitments. 

5. Pearl V Puri
 

Pearl is one of the most successful and known actors of television and he is best known for his role in Naagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar etc. But, she refused the role as he is debuting in a movie and would want to concentrate on his career out there.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Arjun Bijlani, and fans feel he is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to the character of Shiv the way he did.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani and Parineeta Borthakur open up on the current track of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti and the major shocking twist

 

Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti Zee TV Zee 5 Arjun Bijlani Nikki Sharma Studio LSD Private Limited Dr. Shiv Kashyap Nishant Singh Malkani Fahmaan Khan Arjit Taneja Zain Imam Pearl V Puri Tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 04:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! Shayan Siddiqui reveals which gang leader he is scared of and speaks about favoritism that took place in Rhea and Prince’s team
MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Really! Not Ranbir Kapoor, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice as the lead in Animal was THIS superstar
MUMBAI: Animal is one of the much awaited movies of the year 2023. The movie, which stars a great cast like Ranbir...
OMG! Check out the actors who refused the role of Dr. Shiv Kashyap in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti
MUMBAI: Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti is one of the popular shows on television. The show stars Arjun Bijlani and...
Kya Baat Hai! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pranali Rathod or Harshad Chopda, who has the most Instagram followers?
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Really! Shehnaaz Gill reveals that she is advised not to do Yoga by her doctor, read on to know why
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular singers and actresses in the Punjabi film industry. With her stint in...
Interesting! New-mom Disha Parmar on her plans of getting back to work post having baby girl, “I don’t want to take a long break”
MUMBAI: Disha is one of the most stunning actresses of the TV industry. She started her career with the Star Plus show...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor
Really! Not Ranbir Kapoor, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice as the lead in Animal was THIS superstar
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karan Luthra
Exclusive! Karan Luthra has become an iconic character on television; whatever I am today is because of Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar
Himanshu Soni
Himanshu Soni joins the cast of Zee TV’s Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai
Aishwarya
Really! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Aishwarya Sharma reveals she has always had a ‘funny bone’ in her as everyone praises her mimicry skills
Kirti Nagpure
International Coffee Day: Zee TV actor Kirti Nagpure shares how coffee make her daily life better
ADITYA NARYAN
Exclusive! Aditya Narayan shares his experience on singing with his dad Udit Narayan in Gadar 2 and speaks about the challenges he faces as the host of the show
Mishika Mishra
Exclusive! Child actor and Barsatein fame Mishika Mishra roped in for Zee TV's upcoming show, 'Ik Kudi Punjab Di'