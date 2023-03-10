OMG! Check out the actors who refused the role of Dr. Shiv Kashyap in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti

MUMBAI: Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti is one of the popular shows on television.

The show stars Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in lead roles.

The show is produced by Prateek Sharma under the banner of Studio LSD Private Limited.

The fans love the chemistry between Dr. Shiv Kashyap and Shakti Sharma.

Dr. Shiv Kashyap is a strong character who stands for himself and speaks when something wrong happens.

But did you know that before signing Arjun Bijlani for the role, it was offered to many actors who then refused the role for some or the other reason.

Check out the list of actress who refused the role of Dr. Shiv Kashyap :

1 Nishant Singh Malkani

Nishant is a known actor of television and he is best known for his roles in serials like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Miley Jab Hum Tum etc. He was offered the role of Shiv but he declined it as he is on a break from work.

2. Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan needs no introduction as he is a very well known actor of the television industry and he is best known for his roles in serials like Imlie and Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatani. He was offered the role of Shiv but declined it due to work prior commitments.

3. Arjit Taneja

Arjit is a well known actor in the television industry. He is best known for his roles in serials like Kumkum Bhagya and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. He was offered the role of Shiv but declined it as he was already a part of KKK.

4. Zain Imam

Zain Imam is a known actor of television and she is best known for his role in serials like Naamkarann and Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan. He was offered the role of Shiv but couldn’t do it due to personal commitments.

5. Pearl V Puri

Pearl is one of the most successful and known actors of television and he is best known for his role in Naagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar etc. But, she refused the role as he is debuting in a movie and would want to concentrate on his career out there.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Arjun Bijlani, and fans feel he is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to the character of Shiv the way he did.

