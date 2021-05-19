Additi Gupta roped in along with Vishal Aditya Singh for Sony TV's next titled Dhadkan?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of Television.

With an interesting line-up of shows on television on top-rated GEC channels such as Zee TV, Star Plus, Colors and Sony TV there is a lot coming up for telly-lovers.

With IPL getting scrapped, many channels are revamping and launching new shows. Zee TV and Sony TV have their shows ready.

Owing to the COVID crisis, many of the shows have shifted base to other locations to complete the shoot, whereas many shows are also going off-air and channels are bringing new ones.



Sony Entertainment Television is already winning hearts with its latest show Ishq Par Zor Nahi, now the channel is now gearing up to bring another show titled Dhadkan which will be a medical drama.

TellyChakkar exclusively reported about the show sometime back. It will be set on a backdrop of a hospital and its doctors. A group of 4 to 5 cast members will play prominent roles is what we hear. Interestingly, Sony TV also had a show called ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahege’ on the backdrop of doctors.

We earlier reported about Kulfi Kumar Bajewaala actor Vishal Aditya Singh and Rinku Singh will be a part of the show, now we hear about another sensational entry to the show.

Additi Gupta who is best known for her role in shows such as Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Ishqbaaaz has now bagged the upcoming show.

The reports have it that the actress will be essaying one of the lead roles on the show.

