Aditya Narayan-Shweta Aggarwal are now Man & Wife; First wedding pics inside

MUMBAI: Television superstar Aditya Narayan is now finally hitched! Aditya married his long-time sweetheart Shweta Aggarwal. Finally, the first wedding picture is out! Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are man and wife now! This evening, a few pictures from legendary singer and Udit Narayan’s son Aditya’s band baajaa baarat surfaced on social media. We could also saw a glimpse of bride Shweta and they looked every bit gorgeous.

Shweta and Aditya have been in a 10-year long relationship. The duo met and fell in love on the sets of Shapit. Now the wait is over for those who have been waiting to see the first glimpses of Mr. and Mrs. Aditya and Shweta’s first wedding picture is out and we can't contain the excitement. This candid picture seems to be from their phera ceremony as both are seen holding hands while taking pheras. For their wedding, bride Shweta looks stunning in a pinkish-cream lehenga, while the singer complemented his wife in a creamy sherwani. Both are seen wearing a varmala too. Shweta looks all decked up in a choker set, hair accessory, chooda and kaleerians.

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/digital/durgamati-bhumi-pednekar-throws-light-her-first-horror-thriller-and-her-role-it-201201 The duo looks dreamy in this first wedding picture. Don’t you agree with us? Aditya and Shweta had a close-knit wedding ceremony in ISKCON temple, Juhu.

Earlier, spilling the beans on their temple wedding, Aditya had told SpotboyE, “It’s an entirely new chapter in my life. I am looking forward to my life with Shweta. We’ve known each for twelve years and we’ve been dating for ten years. No surprises as far as knowing each other well goes. In a way, we complete the puzzle of life by being the bringing in the missing jigsaw pieces. That’s what people say(laughs). A lot of emotions churning within me. We know each other as a boyfriend-girlfriend. But people say things change after marriage. So let’s see.”

Well, Aditya surely broke many hearts as the couple finally watched the aisle.

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/aladdin-naam-toh-suna-hoga-actress-farhina-parvez-bags-humkadam-201201

Stay tuned to this space for more

Credits: spotboye