Adnan Khan talks about being on social media and the tough situation of COVID in our nation

MUMBAI: Ishq Subhan Allah, which aired on Zee TV, was a popular daily serial. With its unique storyline, the show had managed to keep viewers hooked to the TV screens. It features Adnan Khan and Eisha Singh in lead roles.

The characters Kabir and Zara had become household names, and the audiences loved the chemistry between the duo. They were considered as one of the best on-screen pairs of television.

Adnan too rose to fame with his character Kabir and did full justice to the role with his excellent acting chops.

Fans miss watching him on screen and hope to see him back soon.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Adnan Khan and asked him what he thinks of social media to which the actor said that he hates the platform and he sometimes wonders what he is doing on it. At times, he thinks of quitting as he has lost interest in it.

We also asked about the current situation of COVID and about shooting being stalled in many states, to which the actor said that it’s a correct action, as there is a need for finance but the condition out there is bad. Whether it's for the struggle of oxygen or beds people are fighting for it.

He also said that the collateral damage is big and the only way to control it is to follow the rules and take good precautions.

In the end, we asked if he has any message for his fans on how to handle this situation to which the actor said that one shouldn’t take stress and overthink of this situation and that could bring the immune system down.

He said everyone should be fit, healthy, and stress-free and that’s the only way to battle it. Living in fear won't work.

