ADORABLE! Check out how Imlie's Aryan and Arpita are setting sibling goals off-screen too

In this video we see that Rajshri Rani aka Arpita Rathore, gives unique treatment to her on-screen brother Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore. No doubt they are setting major sibling goals. Take a look at this video to see what special treatment he is getting.

Meanwhile in the show, Aryan and Imlie have a moment together where he gets a call, he passes this assignment to Imlie and asks her to work again. Imlie is all excited about the project. At night, Aryan decides to investigate Madhav without telling Imlie to know about the truth. The next day, Harry comes to the press conference where Imlie has come and shoots her. Did Imlie get saved or did the unborn child die?

