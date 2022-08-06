ADORABLE! Check out how Imlie's Aryan and Arpita are setting sibling goals off-screen too

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.           

In this video we see that Rajshri Rani aka Arpita Rathore, gives unique treatment to her on-screen brother Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore. No doubt they are setting major sibling goals. Take a look at this video to see what special treatment  he is getting. 

Check out the video

  

 


Meanwhile in the show, Aryan and Imlie have a moment together where he gets a call, he passes this assignment to Imlie and asks her to work again. Imlie is all excited about the project. At night, Aryan decides to investigate Madhav without telling Imlie to know about the truth. The next day, Harry comes to the press conference where Imlie has come and shoots her. Did Imlie get saved or did the unborn child die? 

