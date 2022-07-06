WOW! Check out what's common between Imlie and Aryan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.

Also read Omg! Fans have this unexpected demand from Arylie in Imlie

In this picture we see that Imlie and Aryan played by actors Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan are caught wearing same outfits and are simply setting major couple goals. Take a look at this adorable pictures

Check out the video



Lets us know who slayed the look in the comments below.

Also read MASSIVE DHAMAKA! Harry shoots Imlie; Aryan begins investigating Madhav's background

Meanwhile in the show, Aryan and Imlie have a moment together where he gets a call, he passes this assignment to Imlie and asks her to work again. Imlie is all excited about the project. At night, Aryan decides to investigate Madhav without telling Imlie to know about the truth. The next day, Harry comes to the press conference where Imlie has come and shoots her. Did Imlie get saved or did the unborn child die?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.