Omg! Fans have this unexpected demand from Arylie in Imlie

Neela's useless drama, Imlie confronts Jyoti and warns her that she would do anything to keep her career and family flourishing.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.    

As we know fans are excited to see what will happen in the upcoming track now that  Imlie is pregnant and all the drama that comes with it. In this picture we can see that one of the Fan has an unusual demand from Aryan and Imlie that will leave you in splits. Take a look at the picture to see what their recommendation is to the makers and the duo.

Meanwhile in the show, Neela's useless drama, Imlie confronts Jyoti and warns her that she would do anything to keep her career and family flourishing. Jyoti feels threatened and reacts frightened. Imlie laughs it off by saying that she was joking. But was she really joking?

Star Plus Imlie Aditya Aryan Malini Aparna Arpita Narmada Sumbul Touqeer Khan Manasvi Vashist Mayuri Deshmukh Fahmaan Khan Ritu Singh Jyoti Gauba TellyChakkar
