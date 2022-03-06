Oh No! Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan gets injured due to this reason, Check out

Jyoti attacks Imlie and plans to kill her, but Aryan saves her and injures himself. Much to his shock, he gets to know that he is not capable of having a child but Imlie is pregnant.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.          

In this video we see that Imlie aka Sumbul is playing cricket and is hit badly by the ball. Though the ball hit her mildly, fans just got their 'Oh No moment' Take a look at this video. 

Meanwhile in the show, Aryan comes to her rescue and takes a stand for her.

Later, Jyoti attacks Imlie and plans to kill her, but Aryan saves her and injures himself.

Much to his shock, he gets to know that he is not capable of having a child but Imlie is pregnant.

As Jyoti provokes him, Aryan doubts Imlie bond Madhav and questions her character, which breaks her.

He warns her to leave. 

Latest Video