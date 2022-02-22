Adorable! Debina Bonnerjee pens down a lovely birthday post for hubby Gurmeet Choudhary’s birthday

MUMBAI: Today is the birthday of actor Gurmeet Choudhary. He became popular due to his shows Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivaah- Zindagi Milegi Dobara. The actor is married to his former co-actor Debina Bonnerjee from the show Ramayan. In the show, the couple played the role of Ram and Sita. On the special day of Gurmeet Choudhary, the couple had an epic celebration and Debina has shared pictures from the party.

Also Read: Must Read! Gurmeet Choudhary opens up about the entry of TV stars into Bollywood

In the picture, Debina looks regal in a gown. Gurmeet had sported a black T-shirt and distressed denim along with a blue striped blazer. The couple looked picture-perfect together in the post. Debina Bonnerjee had shared in the post, “Happy happy happiest till eternity to another me, mine and my everything. When it comes to you my words fail to match my feelings. And I don’t need words to express #happybirthday #gurmeetchoudhary @guruchoudhary Thanku @ammatabar for helping us with this celebration.”

Also Read: Congratulations! TV actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee groove to ‘Kacha Badam’ on their marriage anniversary

The couple recently declared about embracing parenthood for the first time. They shared the news of the pregnancy with a picture, in which Debina Bonnerjee flaunted her baby bump. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee fell in love while working together. The couple got married in February 2011 in a secret ceremony.

Credit: Pinkvilla