ADORABLE! Drishti aka Aditi Bhagat has a special message for Sehban, Sana and Parineeta from Spy Bahu

Sejal leaves the house but later Yohan realises that she has completely forgotten about her past and he feels shameful for everything he did to her. He saves her from the accident and apologies to her. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 18:00
ADORABLE! Drishti aka Aditi Bhagat has a special message for Sehban, Sana and Parineeta from Spy Bahu

MUMBAI:  Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans love this amazing Jodi. The upcoming episode of Spy Bahu is going to be very interesting as you will get to see major twists.

Also read: Spy Bahu: Finally! Yohan gets lost looking at Sejal

Fans are loving the onscreen and offscreen bond of the Nandas from Spy Bahu and now Drishti aka Aditi Bhagat takes a Question and Answer session with fans and they ask her about her co-stars from the show. Check out what she had to share: 

In the upcoming, Sejal leaves the house but later Yohan realises that she has completely forgotten about her past and he feels shameful for everything he did to her. He saves her from the accident and apologies to her. 

Nandas plan Sejal's godh bharai, looking at the celebration and attention that Sejal has been receiving Mahira fumes in rage, She decides to ruin her big and take Yohan away. She acts as if she is unwell and convinces Yohan to help her.

In the upcoming episode, Mahira is a step ahead and she plans to poison Sejal, she mixed the medicines to kill her unborn child in the sweets that were made for Sejal. What will happen now? Will Sejal lose her unborn child and Yohan would move away from her? 

Also read: EXPLOSIVE! Sejal gets trapped in the fire, and Yohan comes to rescue in Colors' Spy Bahu

Will Yohan still try to be with Sejal?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Colors tv Spy Bahu Niraj Pandey Ashvini Yardi Sana Sayyad Sejal Yohaan Sehban Azim Ayub Khan Drishti Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
2
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 18:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ranveer Singh gets massively trolled after winning the best actor award for “83” Netizens say “ Filmfare was unfair as Sidharth Malhotra deserved it for “Shershaah”
MUMBAI: It seems to be not a good time for Bollywood whether it's for the movies or awards. The entire film industry is...
EXCLUSIVE! Radha Krishn fame Ishita Ganguly to enter Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.  A lot of twists and turns...
Interesting! Check out THESE lesser-known facts of you favourite TV celeb Aamir Ali
MUMBAI: Television actor and model Aamir Ali is perhaps one of the most recognizable faces in the Indian television...
Anupamaa: Intriguing! Rakhi Dave has a secret, Anupama puzzled
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Heartbreaking! Ankita Lokhande gets emotional to see a performance dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput in DID Super Moms
MUMBAI: Pavitra Rishta cast Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni are all set to grace DID Super Moms this weekend. One of...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey is the fourth confirmed contestant of the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Recent Stories
ranveer
Ranveer Singh gets massively trolled after winning the best actor award for “83” Netizens say “ Filmfare was unfair as Sidharth Malhotra deserved it for “Shershaah”
Latest Video