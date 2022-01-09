ADORABLE! Drishti aka Aditi Bhagat has a special message for Sehban, Sana and Parineeta from Spy Bahu

MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans love this amazing Jodi. The upcoming episode of Spy Bahu is going to be very interesting as you will get to see major twists.

Fans are loving the onscreen and offscreen bond of the Nandas from Spy Bahu

In the upcoming, Sejal leaves the house but later Yohan realises that she has completely forgotten about her past and he feels shameful for everything he did to her. He saves her from the accident and apologies to her.

Nandas plan Sejal's godh bharai, looking at the celebration and attention that Sejal has been receiving Mahira fumes in rage, She decides to ruin her big and take Yohan away. She acts as if she is unwell and convinces Yohan to help her.

In the upcoming episode, Mahira is a step ahead and she plans to poison Sejal, she mixed the medicines to kill her unborn child in the sweets that were made for Sejal. What will happen now? Will Sejal lose her unborn child and Yohan would move away from her?

Will Yohan still try to be with Sejal?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.