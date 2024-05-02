Adorable: Falaq Naaz treats Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani co-star Khalid Siddiqui with a mouthwatering Mughlai dish; co-actors Karanvir Sharma, Sooraj Thapar, Debattama Saha and others attend the get together!

MUMBAI : The television industry is a small world where everyone knows each other. The competition is tough and while people say that actors cannot be friends, television celebrities have proved that they all can have a wonderful relationship with each other.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani on Star Plus was a much loved show on television and featured Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha in the leading roles. The show also featured many other actors such as Alka Kaushal, Sooraj Thapar, Harsh Vasishith among others.

(Also Read: Exclusive: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor Khalid Siddiqui to enter Shemaroo Umang’s Kismat Ki Lakiro Se

Khalid Siddiqui has been an integral part of the show.

The show went off-air however, the actors are still in touch with each other and every now and then keep sharing things about their life and all what they are upto on their social media handle!

Recently, actor Khalid Siddiqui celebrated his birthday and the cast members had a get together at his place. They gathered to share fun pictures as a team. Falaq Naaz was also present and she apparently made a delicious and mouthwatering mughlai delicacy. Khalid shared pictures of their get together and also mentioned that she finally made it after he taunted her for three long years!

Take a look:

A lot of celebrities and Khalid’s close friends were quick to take to the comment section and wish him on his special day.

Show your love for Khalid in the comment section below.

TellyChakkar wishes Khalid a blessed birthday and a great year ahead!

(Also Read: Khalid Siddiqui quits social media, says can’t take negativity

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space.