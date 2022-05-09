Adorable! This gesture of Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Sargun Kaur Luthra towards a crew member will melt you heart

But in the midst of all we saw a special gesture of Sargun towards a crew member on the set.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 09/05/2022 - 23:11
sargun

MUMBAI: StarPlus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein is successfully running on small screens for a long time now.

The popular show is a spin-off of StarPlus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which starred Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel in the lead roles and had a successful run of 5 years.

Yeh Hai Chahatein hit the small screens in the year 2019.

The show stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles.

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: OMG! Rudraksh slaps Vidyut, kicks him out of the house

In the show's current track, we have seen a lot of ups and downs in the lives of Rudra and Preesha. We have seen that Preesha is made to lose her memory by Armaan. Currently, Vidyut is exposed by Ruhi and Rudra throws him out of the house, disheartened by his betrayal. Vidyut doesn't plan to let go this humiliation and plans revenge against them, bringing in more troubles for them!

But in the midst of all, we saw a special gesture of Sargun towards a crew member on the set.

Now, a video has gone viral over social media where we saw Sargun aka Dr. Preesha of the show Yeh Hai Chahatein where she is looking alluring in her shorts and shirt and she is filling up her plate at the set buffet and a crew member enters the frame and she gives him the due respect and asks him to come in the frame.

Have a look at the video below!

Also read: Audience Verdict! Netizens feel that the drama of Dr Preesha’s unnatural memory loss track in Yeh Hai Chahatein is unnecessarily dragged

Well, isn’t a super-duper sweet gesture by Sargun towards her crew member?

Do let us know your views in the comment box below.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more news, gossip and updates from the entertainment world. 

