Audience Verdict! Netizens feel that the drama of Dr Preesha’s unnatural memory loss track in Yeh Hai Chahatein is unnecessarily dragged

Since the past several weeks, we are witnessing a major drama in the show as Dr Preesha was hypnotized by Armaan so that he can create a distance between her and Rudra.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 17:00
Audience Verdict! Netizens feel that the drama of Dr Preesha’s unnatural memory loss track in Yeh Hai Chahatein is unnecessarily

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein is successfully running on small screens for a long time now.

The popular show is a spin-off of Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which had a good run of 5 years.

Yeh Hai Chahatein hit the small screens in the year 2019.

The show stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles.

We have seen how Preesha and Rudra's life has gone through various ups and downs.

Also read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Yeh Hai Chahatein makers exposing DRUGS to kids in the latest storyline is the most pathetic track ever witnessed in a TV show

And since the past several weeks, we are witnessing a major drama in the show as Dr Preesha was hypnotized by Armaan so that he can create a distance between her and Rudra. The current track is going on for more than a month which is irking the audience.

The netizens took to social media and shared their views on the same.

Prerna Mehta – I am surprised to see how one can not know that he or she is given some medication without their consent. The same case is with Dr Preesha, she is given medication but she is not aware of what is going to happen to her.

Chini Singh – Why this unnecessary track, it is simply dragging.

Stalina Das – I pity Dr Preesha that she is unnecessarily abused by Armaan for his personal motive. This is simply dragging the topic.

Madhumita Penna – Makers please bring our Dr Preesha back, we do not like her in this state.

Heena Sheikh – Guys, please keep calm and have faith in the makers.

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Cruel! Preesha gets a flash of a memory, Armaan increases her dosage to prevent retention of memories

What is your take on the current track?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Star Plus Yeh Hai Chahatein Ruhi Preesha Rudraksh Yuvraj Sargun Kaur Luthra Abrar Qazi Siddharth Shivpuri Swarna Pandey bharat Bhatia TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 17:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Heartbreaking! Take a look at ex Bigg Boss contestants who left us shocked with their untimely demise
MUMBAI: This morning, we woke up with the sad news that Sonali Phogat has passed away. She was a BJP leader, and rose...
BREAKING! Members from the Virk and Sandhu family to make an exit before the leap in Colors' Udaariyaan?
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi fame Nancy Roy replaces Niharika Chouksey aka Nishtha Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly town. Also read:...
Sherdil Shergill: Upcoming Drama! How will Raj and Manmeet’s tashan turn into a love story?
MUMBAI: Colors TV is back with an amazing show,‘Sherdil Shergill’. The show stars Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar in...
Surprising! This is how Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor reacts to chin and lip-job claims
MUMBAI :Vaani Kapoor made her debut with the 2013 romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput...
Throwback! Times when Sonali Phogat confessed having a crush on Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat on Monday breathed her last in Goa after suffering a heart attack....
Recent Stories
Surprising! This is how Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor reacts to chin and lip-job claims
Surprising! This is how Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor reacts to chin and lip-job claims
Latest Video