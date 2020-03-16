Audience Verdict! Netizens feel that the drama of Dr Preesha’s unnatural memory loss track in Yeh Hai Chahatein is unnecessarily dragged

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein is successfully running on small screens for a long time now.

The popular show is a spin-off of Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which had a good run of 5 years.

Yeh Hai Chahatein hit the small screens in the year 2019.

The show stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles.

We have seen how Preesha and Rudra's life has gone through various ups and downs.

And since the past several weeks, we are witnessing a major drama in the show as Dr Preesha was hypnotized by Armaan so that he can create a distance between her and Rudra. The current track is going on for more than a month which is irking the audience.

The netizens took to social media and shared their views on the same.

Prerna Mehta – I am surprised to see how one can not know that he or she is given some medication without their consent. The same case is with Dr Preesha, she is given medication but she is not aware of what is going to happen to her.

Chini Singh – Why this unnecessary track, it is simply dragging.

Stalina Das – I pity Dr Preesha that she is unnecessarily abused by Armaan for his personal motive. This is simply dragging the topic.

Madhumita Penna – Makers please bring our Dr Preesha back, we do not like her in this state.

Heena Sheikh – Guys, please keep calm and have faith in the makers.

