Adorable! Karan Kundrra shares romantic pictures with Tejasswi Prakash, gives us major couple goals

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash grabbed eyeballs during their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They are still in the limelight, courtesy their adorable relationship. Since Bigg Boss 15, the audience has tagged them as Tejran and see them as one of the cutest couples in telly town.

Also read: Dance Deewane: Kya Baat Hai! Tejasswi Prakash to host the reality show alongside Karan Kundrra

They fell in love inside the controversial reality show. Karan and Tejasswi are often seen sharing adorable photos and videos on social media. Moreover, fans are eagerly waiting to see them get married.

Well, yesterday was Tejasswi's birthday, and to make it special for his lady love, Karan took her to the Maldives of India, Goa. She had a destination birthday, and the videos are viral on social media.

Recently, Karan shared a few of their romantic moments where they are seen enjoying quality time on a yatch. He even gifted her a bunch of roses to make the day more special.

He captioned the series of pictures as, "happy birthday princess."

Have a look!

Also read: Wow! Karan Kundrra confirms his marriage with Tejasswi

On the work front, Tejasswi is stealing everyone's hearts with her spectacular performance in Naagin 6, whereas Karan rocks as the host of Dance Deewane Juniors.

Aren't the pictures amazing?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.