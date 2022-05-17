Wow! Karan Kundrra confirms his marriage with Tejasswi

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up, and Tejasswi was declared as the winner of the show.

Fans love their chemistry. The audience has given them the cute name of TejRan.

During the game, Tejasswi and Karan were strong players in the initial days, but when the track of their love story began, their game fell. Many celebrities who came on the show did advise them to get back on track before it’s too late.

In the last few weeks of the game, the two pulled up their socks and bounced back.

After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and call them an iconic real-life couple.

Post Bigg Boss, Tejasswi began to shoot Naagin 6. The actress didn’t have much time to spend with Karan or her family members.

( ALSO READ : BB 15: OMG! Karan Kundra wants to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March, takes his astrologer's prediction seriously?

Karan has been very active on his social media accounts, and recently, he used the question and answer feature. He was asked by fans about whether they should address Tejasswi as Laddo Kundrra or Tejasswi Kundrra.”

To which, the actor said, “As long as it is Kundrra, any name would be fine, because at the end, she will come to my place only.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : OMG! TejRan aka Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra to star in a music video together?