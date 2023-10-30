Adorable! Sugandha Mishra shares a glimpse of her Maharashtrian baby shower, Glowing in a green saree with a baby bump

MUMBAI: Sugandha Mishra and Dr. Sanket Bhosale, a stand-up comedy couple, are about to become parents for the first time. For those who don't know, they were married on April 28, 2021, and their announcement of their pregnancy to their enormous fan following didn't come until October 15, 2023.

Since then, they have been gracing social media platforms with adorable glimpses inside Sugandha's pregnancy diaries, and these glimpses are impossible to miss. The couple recently shared some undisclosed anecdotes from their baby shower celebration in Mumbai, which they threw for their close friends and family.

On October 29, 2023, Sugandha Mishra posted a few photos from her Maharashtrian baby shower party on Instagram with her husband, Dr. Sanket Bhosale. The couple was dressed in traditional attire and was enjoying all the rituals, such as barfi-peda, oti-bharan, and Dhanush baan.

Sugandha looked gorgeous in a green-hued traditional saree with a broad orange border. She accessorized her look with custom floral jewelry and kept her makeup modest. Sanket complemented his wife with a peach-hued kurta-pyjama and an orange Nehru jacket.

Sugandha talked candidly about small events that happened at her baby shower. She disclosed that she had placed first in a competition to change diapers. In addition, she and her husband sang a song for their unborn child, and said, "I won the diaper changing competition. Sanket and I also performed on a song, which was composed and written by me and we both sang it. It was titled 'Naya Mehman Aane Wala Hai'."

The couple recently traveled to Goa to mark their baby moon. Following their homecoming, Sugandha and Sanket opened out about accepting parenting in an interview. This is one of the sweetest flows of their life, the soon-to-be mother disclosed.

However, since Sanket is a physician, people have asked him how he looks after Sugandha. In response, he'd said, "I don't have to do much because Sugandha herself takes all the precautions and follows all the do's and don'ts of the doctors and even follows my advice. We are truly blessed by God."

