ADORABLE! Yogendra Vikram Singh gets a special birthday surprise from his Ghum Trio boys

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Fans love the show for the camaraderie between the co-stars of the show, well now, the iconic trio of the show that is Mridul Kumar, Yash Pandit and Yogendra Vikram Singh shared a special moment as Yash and Mridul gave a major surprise to Yogendra for his birthday, check it out:



In an exclusive conversation, Yogendra has spoken about being keen on doing lead characters, I did receive offers but nothing has gotten materialised yet so I am waiting and looking out for roles that are more substantial and prominent. It must receive the same amount of love that Samrat did. I would only want to look out for a lead character and as an actor, we must explore all types of shades. I would want to do everything truthfully, I am waiting for my web series to get launched as that will surely change the perception of people of me as an actor and not hold on to only Samrat. My aim is to explore various shades and not get into the character, I want to do such characters that can make me go beyond my capacity and bring something challenging for me. In this industry, we get to choose, so I would want to choose something that convinces me only then it would convince the viewers.

